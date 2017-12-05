Mumbai: Special safety arrangements made at Chaityabhoomi at Dadar chowpatty amid Cyclone Ochki alert

Mumbai: After receiving alerts of cyclone Ockhi from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is on high alert and has geared up with all possible rescue operations if its hits the city ‘Mumbai.’

A senior civic officer from the Disaster Management cell of BMC stated though no such alert has been issued specifically for Mumbai but for standby navy, coast guards, life guards, fire brigade has been alerted. In addition, lakhs of Ambedkari followers visit Dadar Chaityabhoomi Chowpatty to pay tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on the death anniversary December 6. Hence, all rescue operation teams have been deployed which includes National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), Navy coast guard, life guards and fire brigade already at the spot as a precautionary measure.

Ramakant Birdkar, the Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) of Dadar (G north ward), further remarked special arrangements have been made with regards to Ockhi cyclone alert. “Around 70 schools (30 of BMC and 40 of private schools) will be provided as shelter homes to the visitors if the city receives more rainfall and heavy wind blows. Also, as a precautionary measure the six entry points going towards the seashore has been closed and new separate alignment has been made for the people who will visit Chaitybhoomi.”

He further revealed: “Like every year this year no one will be allowed to put stalls at seashore due to cyclone alert. Around eight lakh visitors are expected to visit the place from different parts of Maharashtra. Therefore, 350 mobile toilets and 350 temporary bathing rooms have been installed along with medical facilities.” At present, the cyclonic storm ‘Ockhi’ has severely caused damage in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Multiple districts in the two states were hit by strong winds and torrential rain bringing life to complete a standstill.