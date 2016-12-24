Mumbai: SP corporator Yakub Memon to quit party

Memon, who is from Ward no. 220, lost his ward to the recent delimitation.

Mumbai: Come elections, it is time for switching parties for political gains. This trend has already begun prior to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections to be held early 2017. The latest to bite this bait is the three-term Councillor Yakub Memon who is likely to quit the Samajwadi Party (SP) and has indicated to join its rival All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Memon, who is from Ward no. 220 (Khara Talao-Nalbazar- Ghogari Mohalla), lost his ward to the recent delimitation. Also, some areas with majority of Memon’s voters have split into two different wards.

Memon exclusively told the Free Press Journal, “I am looking forward to contest from a different ward this time as my constituency has been shifted to another ward that is reserved for women.”

The three-term Corporator explained that SP is slightly deterred by the AIMIM party’s strong hold on Muslim voters. “The party has some different plans for the civic elections. Also, it acknowledges that AIMIM has emerged as a strong competitor and will affect the party’s vote bank in areas like Byculla, Dongri and Bhendi Bazaar.”

According to sources in SP, SP is planning to revamp its party structure. “The Samajwadi Party has turned out to be vulnerable in the civic body. The party is now finding faces that already have a strong hold on voters in their area. The ticket for Memon’s ward will be given to a former Corporator.”

Ironically, over 100 workers of AIMIM had joined SP earlier this month. SP, which currently has nine sitting corporators, has targeted 115 seats for the next elections. Rais Shaikh, SP leader in the civic body, said, “For the upcoming elections, we are targeting at a larger number since we have received good response from the city dwellers for our work.”

Several senior councillors are seeking tickets from neighbouring wards after their own wards were reserved for different categories during the recent lottery of constituencies.

Just after the 2012 civic elections, Chhaya Bhanji, Shiv Sena corporator had joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Also, prominent faces of well-known parties like Ram Kadam, Member of the Legislative Assembly from MNS, and Pravin Darekar, MNS MLA from Dahisar, had joined the BJP in 2014.