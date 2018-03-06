Mumbai: Soon you can use Aadhaar card to get driving license

Soon applicants can apply for driver’s license, change of printed address, transfer of vehicles, and other processes related to the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) through Aadhaar card. The transport department of Maharashtra has signed a MoU with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in December.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, while applying for driver’s license, change of printed address, transfer of vehicles, and other processes will not b required to fill any forms, and would need to provide Aadhaar details. An official has said that the implementation will take three to four months.

The official further added that the transport department is considering two ways of authenticating the Aadhaar number, either through One Time Password (OTP) sent on the registered phone number or through a biometric device. Once the license is linked with Aadhaar, people will not be required to take printouts of their application or submit documents at RTOs.