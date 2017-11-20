Mumbai: Soon, Weather forecaster will predict outbreak of diseases too

Mumbai: Soon the weather department and the health department will be working together to reduce the number of patients suffering from various diseases in the state. Officials claim that they are working towards creating a health alert regarding the outbreak of diseases and illness so that precautionary measures can be taken.

A senior official of Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) said as of now a study is going on at Pune IMD regarding health forecasting on the official website. “Once the study is completed, first it will start as a pilot project. Depending on the response from the health department it will start across the state,” added official.

The officials said that like weather is forecast for five days, the same way they would forecast the possibility of certain diseases which can break out in the next five days. A senior official said like they issue warnings about changes in weather, accordingly, they will forecast diseases which can spread due to change in temperature.

“During monsoon, there are chances of the outbreak of water-borne diseases, so now, we will be able to inform the health department that such diseases are likely to spread so that they can prevent it and make people aware about it,” said Dr Ajay Kumar, Director of IMD. Doctors say that climatic conditions strongly affect water-borne diseases and diseases transmitted by insects, snails or other cold-blooded animals.

“Changes in climate are likely to lengthen the transmission seasons of important vector-borne diseases and to alter their geographic range. For example, climate change is projected to significantly widen the area in China where snail-borne disease schistosomiasis occurs,” added Dr Vikrant Shah, medicine expert at Zen Hospital.

Dr Shah further stated that malaria was strongly influenced by climate. Transmitted by Anopheles mosquitoes, malaria causes significant morbidity. “The Aedes mosquito vector of dengue is also highly sensitive to climate conditions, and studies suggest that climate change is likely to continue to increase exposure to dengue,” Dr Shah said.

On the other hand, doctors are saying that such predictions can already be made since one knows that monsoon brings with it monsoon-related illness like malaria, leptospirosis, dengue. “We need to see how far and advanced will this health forecasting go and which illnesses will it predict. Illnesses are very unpredictable.

Only in due course of time can know how effective is such methodology,” said a senior doctor. He opined, “Health is facing budget cuts, financial assistance to health isn’t enough so how can one justify spending on such things and how much will it help to improve health services?”