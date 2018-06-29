Mumbai: Soon, ticketless travellers on Western Railway may have to pay fine of Rs 1000

Soon, Western Railway (WR) will fine Rs 1000 for those who travel without tickets. The WR has come up with a proposal to increase the fine from Rs 250 to Rs 1000. According to Mid-Day, the proposal was presented before Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani during his recent visit to the city and has also been sent to the department for its approval. If the proposal is approved, the ticket checkers would be given hand-held devices to fine passengers on the spot and issue receipts to them.

But a small sigh of relief in this proposal is that the people who will be fined will be able to pay fine through their debit and credit cards. Till April this year, Western Railway had caught 3.94 lakh passengers travelling without tickets, and Rs 15.34 crore of the fine was collected in total.