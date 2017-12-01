Mumbai: Soon, minibuses to ferry commuters between Metro stations

Mumbai: In a bid to create feeder networks to ease the travelling commuters from one metro station to another, a minibus will be deployed near selective metro stations to ferry them. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials said they have initiated a study on transport plan near Metro 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Metro 7 (Andheri east to Dahisar east) stations so that commuters do not have to face problem while reaching the metro stations.

The aim of this transport facility is to provide an easy route which will help passengers to reach metro stations without disrupting existing traffic of the road. “A study is under-way for auto, taxi and share auto line within a radius of 500 meters near the metro stations,” said official.

Metro line one (Versova-Ghatkopar) had integrated with the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), wherein the buses used to ply on two routes suggested by the BEST. A senior official said consultant is been appointed to study the pattern of the commuter and the routes which will be easily accessed to reach the metro stations. “A minibuses which will be deployed will act as a feeder network for the commuters,” added MMRDA official.

Meanwhile, the consultant will also look after the adequate spacing of auto stands, bus stands, taxi and private parking near a metro station. “Once the plan is finalised, the authority will appoint contractors to construct bus stands and others,” added an official. The official said the space beneath the metro station will beautify depending on the area in which the metro station is been located. “The elevated metro corridors leave darkness beneath, so for the upcoming lines, spaces under the stations will be illuminated,” said the official.