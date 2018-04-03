Mumbai: Soon local trains will be on time, says WR official

Mumbai: There is a good news for Mumbaikars as soon they will get board local trains on time. In short, the local trains are now expected to be punctual and reached the destination on time. This comes after the initiative of Western Railway (WR) to monitor working hours of motormen by extending its Crew Management System (CMS) at all stations.

Currently, if a motormen has to start a train from Virar, they first go to Churchgate to login and then travel as a passenger till Virar before beginning their duty which results in delays the trains. “The WR authorities are planning to install it at Virar and Dadar for which trials are on at Churchgate and Borivali stations. Every time the motormen travels as a passenger to sign in into the roster, he claims it as overtime,” said WR official.

A senior railway official said the railway administration will be monitoring the working hours of motormen by installing fingerprint machines for signing in and out where the CMS has already been installed. “By this initiative, it will ensure that the motormen start their duty from scheduled railway stations rather coming to Churchgate or Borivali station to sign the roster. Currently, there are around 425 motormen working with the WR,” said official.