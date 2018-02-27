Mumbai: Soon, Island city to get 40 new electric buses

Soon, Island city will get 40 new electric buses, out which 20 will be AC buses. These buses will be on hire basis. According to a report in DNA, these buses will be hired on wet lease basis under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) & Electric Vehicles (FAME) India scheme. These buses will be operated between Colaba and Sion/Mahim, using the electric supply from BEST cables.

A BEST official told the leading daily, “It is most likely that we shall operate these electric buses in the island city. We shall be placing the charging points at our depots here and internally give supply through our cables.”

On February 26, BEST committee has cleared the proposal of Rs 73 crore for getting these buses on a wet-lease basis. In these proposals, BEST will hire 20 non-AC Midi buses and 20 AC Midi buses. The BEST had asked the Central government for 100 electric buses but they have allotted only 40 buses. The buses will also come with zero-cost maintenance, fuel, and driver, as it will be procured under a wet-lease model from a private contractor. Rs 105 crore will be allotted by the Central government under this scheme.