To ease up commuters’ hassles in getting tickets for public transport in Mumbai, MMRDA will soon introduce ‘account-based ticketing’ system. This means, soon commuters can use their debit and credit cards to pay for transport across the city — railway, metro, monorail and BEST bus.

According to a report in Asian Age, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned to implement ‘account-based ticketing’ system wherein the smart card for commuting will be integrated with contactless debit or credit cards which are used for electronic payments. The MMRDA’s ‘Integrated Ticketing System’ aims to bring ticketing of all modes of transport under one platform.

“The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for ITS has been prepared. After analysing the report we decided that Mumbai should have an ‘account-based’ ticketing system. This has been finalised after studying the commute pattern of the people. We will have tie-ups with the banks for creating such a system. Tenders will be floated to select the banks too,” Sanjay Khandare, additional metropolitan commissioner (AMC), MMRDA told the leading daily.

Commuters can make payments, through Automatic Fare Collection (AFCs) and Quick Response (QR) code. After making the payment, the ticket will be stored in the cloud and fare payment charges will be included in commuter’s debit/credit card. MMRDA plans to relieve commuters from the hassle of recharging smart cards, by introducing this new system.