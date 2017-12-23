Mumbai: Soon, city’s kaali-peeli cabs can switch to Ola and Uber

Mumbai: Soon, the city’s kaali-peeli taxis will be free to switch to any app-based service such as Ola and Uber without having any restrictions. A senior official said that the move comes as the transport department has proposed a new amendment to the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules, 2017, meant to regulate app-based taxis and include commuters’ suggestions and objections.

According to the rules, before switching to another app-based service, it was mandatory for drivers of kaali peelis to use a particular aggregator for at least a month. But, the new proposed amendment does not include this rule. The department has also deleted sub-rule 24 of the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules, which included the same provision for the transfer of permit and vehicle from one aggregator to another.

The department had also invited suggestions and objections to the amendment on December 16. “The move left taxi union leaders fuming, as they were kept out of the loop,” said AL Quadros, leader of Mumbai Taxi Union.

He added that despite the amendment being potentially positive for drivers of kaali peelis, it was kept a secret by the transport department. “The officials neither made the draft notification public, nor told us to submit suggestions and objections,” Quadros added.

The official from transport department officials said the draft notification has not yet been finalised. “The notification was supposed to be finalised within a month, but the government has given us 15 days extra to register suggestions and objections,” added a senior transport department official.

The leader of taxi association said they should have increase the time period for accepting the suggestions as 15 days is not enough. “At least they should have given a one month period for giving suggestions and objections,” added Prem Singh, leader of taxi association.