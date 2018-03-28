Mumbai: Soon, BEST will replace old electric meters with new digital meters in island city

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has passed a proposal of replacing the old electric meters (conventional meters) with digital ones. BEST will begin the installation of digital electricity meters soon and has planned to change 1,00,000 old meters in Colaba, Nariman Point, Dadar, Parel, and Fort.

The BEST has not yet declared the date of commencement of the replacement process but has planned to complete the process in six months. A senior BEST official told Hindustan Times, “The conventional meters are slow and the meter readings are slightly inaccurate. However, with the digital meters, readings would be shown accurately, thus helping the organisation as well as the consumers.”

Earlier BEST was surrounded by controversy of faulty meter reading, the replacing of old meters or conventional meters is part of improving its services. BEST has been facing losses for quite some time now, the financial support is its electricity wing which supplies electricity to the island city. Better late than never finally BEST has taken steps to improve its services and keep its competition at bay.