Mumbai: Son of journalist Kanchan Nath who died in tree mishap to make mobile app

Mumbai: After the demise of Kanchan Nath, a 58-year-old woman and former Doordarshan anchor after a coconut tree fell on her head in July at Swasthik Park Chembur, her son Rajeshri Nath is planning to develop a mobile application to avoid such incidents.

He said, “I don’t want anyone to lose their family members like us. The app will process complaints filed by citizens.” He further revealed that due to the negligence of the BMC he lost his mother. Hence, a case of criminal negligence should be filed against the officers responsible, he said. The demand has been taken to Mayor Vishwanth Mahadeshwar. The BMC in its report blamed strong winds for the death. Avinash Pol, the owner of the tree, though had made several complaints, but no heed was paid.