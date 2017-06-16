Mumbai: Some wounds never heal

Mumbai: It is said wounds heal with time, but not all wounds. Just ask the victims of the 1993 bomb blasts. These victims of the ‘Black Day’ feel their wounds can never heal.

On March 12, 1993 the nation’s financial capital, Mumbai, was brought down to its knees with a series of 12 blasts. They killed 257 people and over 700 were injured. There was huge loss of property, too.

A life shaken

Sachin Karmalkar (39), a Ghatkopar resident, was 17 years old then and happy as he had joined his father as a sub-broker at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). He describes the incident as a nightmare that still disturbs him. He says, “I was young and had many dreams but all of them have been destroyed because of these blasts.”

“The images of that day are still clear in my mind. I was with my friend Nandu, who had also joined recently. We were entering the BSE building and heard a loud noise. After a few seconds of complete silence, all I could see was a pool of blood everywhere, people crying for help, some searching for their body parts, some lying dead,” Sachin said.

According to Sachin, shards of glass lodged in his head and back. “The moment I came back to my senses, I could see several shards of glass pierced into my head and back. I could see my friend Nandu who was lying down with blood all over his body,” Sachin added. It took nearly nine years of continuous surgery and lakhs of money for Sachin to get a ‘bit’ normal.

“My father has paid lakhs of amount to get me normal. I could not do anything for nine years, all my education, teenage everything was destroyed in the blasts,” Sachin added.

A lifelong pain

Another victim is Kirti Ajmera, a city-based businessman, also entered BSE building and a huge explosion threw him out of the building.

“Many shards of glass in the building’s lobby had lodged in my body parts and blood from my body was spilling like water from tap,” Ajmera recalled.

From that ‘black day’ till date Ajmera has undergone nearly 40 surgeries. He says till now he has spent more than Rs 40 lakh on his surgeries and some shards are yet to be removed.

A son’s nightmare

Another victim, Tushar Deshmukh (38), was a teenager when the blast took place. The bomb blast killed Tushar’s mother. Tushar always remembers March 12 as a ‘nightmare’.

“I will always remember that nightmare as it took my mother away from me. I lost my mother and no government compensation or anything can bring back my mother,” said Deshmukh.