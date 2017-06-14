Mumbai: Some farmers misuse zero interest loan’ scheme, says minister Chandrakant Patil

Mumbai: The revenue minister Chandrakant Patil has accused that some farmers have misused the state’s scheme of crop loan at zero percent interest given to the farmers.

The loan was distributed by the District Central Cooperative (DCC) banks which was to be used for tendering of the crop. Patil has accused ‘some’ farmers of having earned a 6.5 percent interest by investing this ‘crop loan’ money in fixed deposits of nationalised banks. Patil says the state will inquire against such farmers and will not waive their loans.

Meanwhile, he assured the genuine needy farmers will get financial aid up to Rs 10,000 from the banks for sowing. Patil clarified that all farmers having marginal and major land holding between 5-acre to 54-acre will get the benefit of loan waiver scheme. However, he did not clarify on what will be the cap of financial aid limit to be given to the farmers.

“The committee of ministers as well as the representatives of farmers will take the decision on the aid limit,” said Patil.

Meanwhile, Patil met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Ashok Chavan on Monday to discuss about conditions and criteria to be finalised for the loan waiver scheme. “I will meet all stakeholders including all party leaders. Even I will meet Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena,” Patil said.

Subahsh Deshmukh, the minister for marketing said that all eligible farmers will get interim crop loan from the banks till the final term of loan waiver will not be finalise. The farmer who needs crop loan for sowing in Kharif season and who do not have money to pay for it, will get financial assistance up to Rs 10,000 from the banks,” said Deshmukh.

Out of 33 DCC banks, 16 are in financially bad condition and do not have liquidity to provide crop loan to the farmers. When pointed this issue to the revenue minister, Patil said, “Nationalised banks have adopted such ill DCC banks as well as appointed village level working society as agent to disburse the loan.”

He added, “State will provide assurance of Rs 20,000 to the nationalised banks and assurance of Rs. 10,000 to the DCC banks. Nationalised banks will distribute Rs 10,000 as interim crop loan and when the waiver scheme will be implemented, this amount will be recovered from the account of the farmer.”