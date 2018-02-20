Mumbai: SoBo to witness water cuts due to pipeline repair work; list of affected areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is slated to do repair work of water pipeline on Wednesday, leading to water cuts in several parts of South Mumbai.

The will be water cuts between 10 am to 10 pm. A BMC official from the hydraulic department told Hindustan Times. The cut is owing to various repairs at Babula Tank outlet, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg and Nath Pai Marg at Parel. Depending on the water supply levels in service reservoirs, supply timings for some of the zones may be rescheduled.

Water supply of the following areas will be affected due the repair work:

A ward- Naval Dock & Bpt

B ward- Pd. Mello Road Sant Tukaram Rd,Bpt Supply,Flank Road, Keshvaji Naik Road.

E ward- Bpt, modi compound Road, Dn Singh Rd, Hussain Patel Marg, Dockyard Rd,Gun Powder Rd,Carpenter Rd, Nawab Tank Rd, Br.Nath Pai Marg, Motishah Lane Dr.Mascarenhas Road, Rambhav Bhogale Marg.

‘F/South’ ward: G D Ambekar Marg, parel Village, Eknath Ghadi Marg, Jijamata Nagar Slum, G D Ambekar Marg, Ambewadi, D G Mahajani Path, T J Road, Acharya Donde Marg, Baradevi, Shivaji Nagar, KEM & TATA Hospital