Mumbai: SoBo set to get India’s tallest SRA tower; read details

In a development regarding SRA towers, Shapoorji Pallonji, the developer appointed by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) for the project related to the redevelopment of the Cuffe Parade slums in south Mumbai, has said it will build a 30-storey tower — India’s tallest residential SRA tower — in the said scheme.

The scheme will incorporate ‘Smart City’ features. The SRA has issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) to the developer, reported The Asian Age.

According to SRA officials concerned with the project, the rehab buildings have been built till 22 floors. The SRA has officially appointed Shapoorji Pallonji for the redevelopment work of Cuffe Parade slums and issued Letter of Intent (LOI) to the group. Close to 7,000 slum dwellers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, Ganesh Murti Nagar and Dhobighat will be relocated. The time span of the project is close to 8-10 years and will be completed phase-by-phase.

A senior SRA official said, “The evacuation will be done shortly by the developer as the scrutiny work regarding eligibility has been completed. The scheme was recently passed by the SRA chief.” The move has been initiated to make South Mumbai slum-free area. An integrated redevelopment scheme of the entire slum area as one scheme is finalised, by observing all the court directions which would ensure rehabilitation of all eligible slum dwellers and eradication of the entire slum area at the above places.

“For the past many years the development of the said slum area was stuck in a litigation between rival developers. But now the Hon’ble Bombay high court and the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India has ostracized the earlier incompetent developers,” said a representative from Shapoorji Pallonji group to The Asian Age.