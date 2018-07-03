Mumbai: Slow long-distance local trains cause delay on Central Railway

Mumbai: Punctuality of long-distance trains dropped by nine per cent in June 2018 as compared to the corresponding period in June 2017, giving suburban commuters on the Central Railway (CR) grounds for complaint. When long-distance trains are delayed, it has a massive spillover effect on suburban train services, affecting punctuality at work and delaying the commute to home.

Railways minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to be in Mumbai today to review the working of Central and Wester Railway (WR). The punctuality of 69 divisions was monitored in June and CR Mumbai’s overall rank was 62 for the poor punctuality of mail and express trains, with only 59 per cent of its services found to be on time, as compared to 68 per cent last year. On the other hand, the WR division at Mumbai Central displayed 94.21 per cent punctuality.

Senior officials said there are several factors like stringent data logger criteria, traffic of freight trains and other track issues affecting punctuality. “Now we have integrated data logger systems situated at traffic signal points, through which the train timings are directly recorded in the database and this system is very stringent,” added the official. He further said if the train is one or two minutes late in crossing signals, it gets recorded on the integrated data logger records as ‘late’, which affects punctuality records.

The punctuality calculates the traffic movement of trains originating from the stations in the zones, as well as passing traffic. CR Mumbai division handles train traffic to cities in Maharashtra, East, North and South.