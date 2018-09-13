Mumbai: Slain banker’s debit, credit cards recovered from accused’s residence

Mumbai: The NM Joshi Marg police recovered two debit cards and a credit card belonging to Siddharth Sanghvi, the slain vice president of HDFC bank late on Tuesday. Siddharth was murdered by the accused Sarfaraz Shaikh, 20, in the parking lot of Kamala Mills on September 5.

The debit and credit cards were recovered from Sarfaraz’s residence at Mamu Manzil, Bonkode village in Koparkhairane. An officer from NM Joshi Marg police said, “We have recovered two debit cards and one credit card from Sarfaraz. He had taken a loan of Rs 80,000 from a finance company at Navi Mumbai to buy a Pulsar bike. He had bought it in January. However, since he could not pay the monthly instalment of Rs 3,600, he mortgaged his bike two months ago from which he got Rs 30,000.”

During interrogation, he told police that in order to get his bike back, Shaikh was looking for a target to rob someone. “We suspect that Shaikh has disposed off Siddharth’s wallet,” added the officer. Meanwhile, police are on the lookout for the accused Sarfaraz’s father, Ali Shaikh. A team has been dispatched to Uttar Pradesh, the Shaikhs’ native place, to trace him.

“As per the call detail records of Sarfaraz, he was in touch with his father Ali after the murder. A team has been dispatched to UP to trace him. We are investigating whether his father has any involvement in the murder.” A team is also looking for a friend of Sarfaraz who was also in touch with him after the murder. A team was dispatched to Kolhapur to trace him but his friend has been absconding,” said the official. Meanwhile, police are also on the lookout for a victim who was allegedly attacked by Sarfaraz Shaikh on the third floor of the parking lot at Kamala Mills on September 3.

Siddharth was murdered by Sarfaraz in the parking lot on the third floor at Kamala Mills on September 5. Sarfaraz had slit Siddharth’s neck and stabbed him to death. Siddharth’s body was found at Haji Malang in Kalyan in the wee hours of September 10. His car was found at Koparkhairane on September 7.