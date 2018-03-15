Mumbai: Slab collapses at KEM Hospital; two patients hurt

Mumbai: On Wednesday night, a slab of Dialysis Department of KEM Hospital, Parel collapsed. In this unfortunate accident, two patients got injured.

After this incident, the patients who were present in dialysis department were immediately shifted to another ward. Reportedly, the two patients got minor injuries after a plaster collapsed in dialysis department.

Dr Avinash Supe, Dean of KEM Hospital said in a statement, “Their condition is stable. We have moved the dialysis center to another place and the work of plaster will be completed in three to four days.”