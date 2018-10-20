Mumbai: Slab collapses at KEM Hospital, 3 hurt

Mumbai: Three staffers of the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital were injured after a portion of the slab from the ceiling near the paediatric ward fell on them as they were passing by. According to doctors, two have been discharged while the third one, who sustained head injuries, continues to be hospitalised.

The injured have been identified as Prashant Ghadigaonkar, 40, Pravin Parmar, 42, and Anil Harijan, 29. A doctor said, “The staffers had completed their morning shift and were waiting for the lift in the old hospital building’s third floor, Ward No 4. Suddenly, plaster from the area near the lift collapsed on the trio and they sustained injuries.

They were immediately provided treatment.”Dr Avinash Supe, Dean, KEM Hospital, said, “We have performed a CT scan on all three staffers. Of the three, Ghadigaonkar, who suffered a head injury, received six stitches. The other two, Parmar and Harijan, were discharged from the hospital as their injuries were minor,” added Dr Supe. –Staff Reporter