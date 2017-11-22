Mumbai: Skyline of the city to get digital billboards like Times Square in New York

Mumbai: Mumbai may soon get to see digital billboards similar to those at New York’s Time Square since Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to revise its policy on hoardings to allow their installation. Mumbai Hoarding Owners Associations suggested to BMC to replace existing billboards or hoardings with digital billboards, the civic body has considered their suggestion. The civic chief Ajoy Mehta is yet to approve the policy.

This decision of BMC will be implemented in phases to see the response. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the billboards will first be put up at public places like Juhu beach and various areas in Bandra on a trial bases. According to the plan, the existing hoardings will be replaced with LED screens which will display static ads, while hoardings near highways will be the same.

BMC will also use the billboards to issue live updates and warnings during natural disasters and emergencies. As per the report in Hindustan Times, the policy will be made public in mid-December. The BMC will take suggestions from the citizens after the policy is made public. In the first phase, the billboards will only host static ads. After the initial trials, they will move on to animated ads.

A senior official said to HT, “The representatives had suggested that the hoardings be first put up at specific places to see the response. These digital billboards will not be put up near highways in order to avoid untoward incidents as they serve as distraction for motorists. We are working out details of the policy.”

There are around 2000 billboards in Mumbai and as of now these hoardings have flexes which need to replaced time and again. One of the controls of the billboards will be with the agencies and the other will be with the civic body to monitor these advertisements. Khalid Batliwala, president of Mumbai Hoarding Owners Association, said to HT, “We have received a positive response from the civic body to our suggestions of digital billboards. The authority was also open to our suggestions for creative elements to be implemented to make Mumbai look more attractive.”

The corporation may revise the hoarding policy and issue new guidelines to control the existing dis-organised illegal hoarding, banner and poster situation in the city. Along with this, the new policy will revise the advertising rates as advertisement can be a source of revenue.