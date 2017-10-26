Mumbai: Skin disease cases rise with the break of October heat

Thane: There is a sure increase in the number of patients at Thane civil hospital as the October heat is on. In October, the Sun is more scorching than the summer and 70% increase in the number of patients is a sign of it. The perspiration is more that results in fungal infection of skin. The expert advice to wear cotton clothes and to drink lots of water to keep self-hydrated.

This year it rained till the first week of October and it was assumed that it will rain till Diwali. But the rain stopped suddenly causing the October heat trouble to the people.

The temperature is rising till 35 to 40 degrees Celsius, which is sure a matter of concern. During the summer, the heat ailments do trouble but during October these ailments are more troublesome. Eye irritation, stomach indigestion, headaches are some of the ailments that can trouble during theses days, but, the skin deceases are more troublesome.Pollution, dust and heat together make it worst for the skin. People can suffer from various skin deceases like scabies, impetigo and many more.

“There are 100 to 120 out patients every day this month and around 70 to 75 are of the skin infections due to the October heat. This is serious and need to be avoided.” Said, Dr, Kamlakar Jawale, Skin specialist, Civil hospital, Thane. During summer, the temperature is sure high, but in October, the temperature might be low, but the humidity makes it worse and thus it affects the skin.

There is a sweat causing fungal infection and the skin deceases. Also, there are chances that one get dandruff in the hair. The people should take bath twice if possible. Avoid tight clothes, drink lots of water , avoid outside cold drinks, go vegan , avoid spicy food, if necessary to go out in the afternoon, keep yourself hydrated and go, keep water or home made lemon juice with you while travelling ,advises the Doctor.