Mumbai: Six months’ wait for BMC school students yet still to get promised tabs

Mumbai: Despite repeated promises, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has failed to give tabs to students of Class 9. Students of civic-run schools are waiting since the last six months from the start of the academic year for these Tablet computers.

Around 18,000 tabs were supposed to be given to students of Class 9 to enhance the method of education. The aim was to provide high-end technology for improvised methods of learning. Also through this initiative the BMC aims to be on par with private schools who use such facilities and gadgets as part of their teaching curriculum.

But it has been six months that the process is delayed and there is no sign of the advanced computers. The civic education department revealed the process of giving out Tabs is in the final stage and is expected to be completed by December. A senior official of the civic education department said, “We are in the final stage and will distribute 18,000 tabs by December.” The lack of tenders and change in syllabus were the major reasons for this delay as per the BMC.

“We did not get any companies even though we started the tendering process in March and opened the tenders several times. Finally, we got one company and now we have finalised the deal. Also, the memory card of Tabs has to be updated with new syllabus of Class 9. This process takes time and it has added to the delay,” the officer added. Last month, the education committee had claimed that they would give the tabs in 15 days. Shubhada Gudekar, Chairperson of Education Committee, said, “We will give it soon as the process has been delayed.”

A teacher said, “We are done waiting for these tabs. It is not that students cannot study without it. But if the civic body promises some facility then it should fulfil it on time. It is a complete failure as students have been waiting in anticipation.”