Mumbai: Six injured in an accident at Vashi toll plaza

Mumbai: Six persons were injured in an accident at Vashi toll plaza on Wednesday night in a drink and drive incident. The accident occurred when the driver of a Skoda car lost his balance over the steering and rammed into a gas tanker which was ahead of it. Due to the collision, a Hyunda, a Scorpio, a truck and a Wagon R which were ahead of the tanker rammed into each other. Anurag Kumar Saxena (58), his wife Rekha Anurag Saxena (56) and their daughter Deepanshu who were travelling inside the Hyunda car along with the driver Mehjabeen Shabir Shaikh (32) were injured during the mishap. Rekha and Anurag have sustained injuries on their knee, back and feet. Mehjabeen has sustained injuries on her shoulder. They were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial hospital at Vashi where they are presently undergoing treatment. The driver of the Skoda, Mohammed Noor Shaikh (28), Pallavi Nair (27) and Deepak Chavan (31) who were travelling inside the car have also been injured in the accident. They were rushed to Apollo hospital at Navi Mumbai where they are presently undergoing treatment.