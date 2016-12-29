Mumbai: Six booked by cops for repeatedly raping 45-year-old woman

Mumbai: The Vitthalwadi police station in Ulhasnagar booked six persons on Tuesday night as accused involved in the gang-rape of a 45-year-old woman. The lady was repeatedly raped since September this year.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the lady, the four persons raped her in September this year. The booked persons have been identified as Ulhas More (30), his brother Ganesh More (35), his mother Alka More (62), sister Sangeeta Shah (34) and her husband Deepak Shah (36) and their friend Nikumbh Rawal (37). The complainant alleged in the FIR, “I was working as a maid at the residence of More’s. A fight had ensued between Alka and me over an issue in the presence of all the other persons who have been booked. Alka and Sangeeta pushed me into the room and called for Ulhas, Satish, Deepak and Rawal who repeatedly raped me since September this year. I could not bear the torture anymore, so I approached the police.”

The Vittalwadi police refused to reveal the reason behind the fight among Alka and the complainant.

According to Surendra Shirsat, Senior Police Inspector, Vitthalwadi police station,“ The complainant was also threatened that they would kill her if she revealed anything to anyone.”

The Vitthalwadi police have registered a First Information Report under Section 376 (rape), Section 376(D)(gang-rape of a woman in furtherance of common intention), Section 342 (wrongful confinement), Section 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.