Mumbai: Six arrested for looting jewellery and cash from a trader at gun point in Palghar

Thane: Six persons have been arrested for allegedly looting jewellery and cash from a trader at gun point in adjoining Palghar district in September, police said on Wednesday, reports PTI. The accused, who claimed to work with local publications, have been booked for armed dacoity, said Palghar DSP Manjunath Shinge.

They waylaid the trader when he was on his way to Jawhar town on his two-wheeler on September 21 at around 4 pm, he said. They robbed him of his ornaments and cash, collectively valued at Rs 2.75 lakh, after brandishing a revolver, said the police officer.

The victim, Ramesh Rathad, initially did not lodge a complaint as the robbers had threatened to harm him and his family if he did so, he said. Later, Rathad, who is also a farmer and a real estate agent, mustered courage and filed a complaint on November 10 with the Mokhada police station, he said. Acting on the 34-year-old’s complaint, police arrested the accused on Tuesday. They were produced before a local magistrate who remanded them into police custody till November 17.