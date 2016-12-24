Mumbai: Sisters wrongfully confined in Malad house by parents

They were forced to stay away from all socialising networks; their phones, laptops and all modes of communication were confiscated. Their friends alleged that the father had hired some detectives to follow and keep watch on the daughters Shivangi and Samira since last one month.

Mumbai: Two adult sisters were allegedly confined in their house in Malad (West) for three days by their own parents. They were forced to stay away from all socialising networks; their phones, laptops and all modes of communication were confiscated, and reportedly prevented them from seeking any help.

During this period, the siblings Shivangi Sule (23) and Samira Sule (20) who were confined since Monday luckily got an opportunity when their mother had left her handset by mistake. The sisters connected the cellphone to the internet through the Wi-Fi in their house, logged on their facebook messengers and sent messages to their friends and employers seeking intervention.

After Shivangi’s friend Anurag Khunger received the message, he immediately tried to contact their parents but his efforts were in vain. Hence, Khunger along with two others Yash Rajyaguru and Pankhuri Srivastva approached Malad police station on Wednesday to file a complaint against their parents but the case was not registered.

In their written complaint to Malad police, they wrote that they tried visiting Sule sisters when their phones were not reachable; their parents and relatives did not let them meet the sisters by giving various excuses such as they are not at home, they are sleeping, etc.

“Samira is a patient suffering from clinical depression and it is not conducive for her to be confined and abused in such a manner. During the observation, psychiatrist Dr. Sunil Kulkarni found that Samira was on the verge of committing suicide and hence she was given counselling to improve her mental and emotional stength,” said Khunger, who was Samira’s batch mate in a law college.

“The sisters are being pressurised into filing false rape case against Dr. Kulkarni, who is the Head of an Institution where Shivangi Sule is employed since last 6 months. Both of them are further being forced to confess that they are a part of the drug mafia which is being led by Dr. Kulkarni. The parents have accused their daughters of consuming drugs,” said Khunger.

When their complaint was not heard at police station level, then they approached the Zonal DCP and also Mumbai police commissioner. Besides contacting these two hire ups in Mumbai police, their friends also approached chairperson of Maharashtra state women commission Vijaya Rahatkar, who assured them to get justice in the whole matter.

“Rahatkar was very quick to respond to us. And because of her, the Malad police station took statement of both the girls and left one women constable with them in the night,” said Dr. Kulkarni.

However, both the sisters have now been sent to government shelter home in Chembur on Friday.

“At present we are checking the veracity of allegation. The necessary step will be taken if and when required,” said a senior officer of Mumbai police told the Free Press Journal requesting anonymity.