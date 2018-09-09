Mumbai-Singapore flight delayed over ‘security concern’

Mumbai: A Singapore International Airlines (SIA) flight from Mumbai with over 350 people on board was delayed by more than eight hours due to a “security concern”, the airline said on Saturday.

The Singapore-bound flight, SQ 423, scheduled to depart from the Chhtrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) at 11.40 pm on Friday, left for its destination at 7.49 am on Saturday, the SIA said in a statement.

“Singapore Airlines confirms that SQ423 (an Airbus A380), scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Singapore on September 7, 2018, was delayed due to a security concern,” the airline said.

The aircraft departed Mumbai at 7.49 am (local time), it said.

A total of 328 passengers and 25 crew members were on board the aircraft, the statement added.