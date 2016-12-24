Mumbai: Silent protest rally creates awareness about conservation of Aarey Colony

Mumbai: In order to prevent the only green lung of the city – Aarey Colony from environmental destruction, 50 members from various organisations protested in the form of a silent rally at Aarey Colony on Friday morning.

Members of associations like the Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS), Bombay East Indian Association (BEIA), Watchdog Foundation, Save Our Land (SOUL), Police Reforms Watch along with several other Non-Government Organisations (NGO) marched from Marol Maroshi Road to the Picnic spot at Aarey Colony. The protestors held banners, placards and posters displaying messages to create awareness about the encroachment and constant development taking place at Aarey Colony. They expressed that they are not against development but not at the cost of the environment.

As of now, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) passed an order earlier this week preventing any kind of construction by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) at the Aarey Colony.