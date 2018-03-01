Mumbai: Siddhivinayak forms new committee to fight corruption against the temple

Mumbai: The famous temple of Mumbai is under the scanner after a committee has been formed against the ill practices at the temple and has been demanding an inquiry in this matter. The committee will be protesting in various ways for the inquiry at the temple, informed the committee in a press conference arranged in Thane.

The Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar is the most famous temple amongst the Mumbai citizens and also among the people from outside of Mumbai and Maharashtra as well also it is famous among the tourists from outer country as well. Recently a video had went viral about the priest stealing the money of the temple. And since the committee has been formed against the temple, the temple trust and the committee is spilling the beans against each other.

The audit of Shree Siddhiviniyak temple’s trust conducted in 2016 has led to some shocking revelations. In the period from January 1, 2015 to August 31, 2016, the then trustees of this trust, under the name of a study tour of donation of electronic appliances and water conservation scheme (Jalyukt Shivar), reportedly spent a total of Rs. 12, 91,291 including Rs. 8,11,259, plus a travel allowance of Rs. 4,80,040,claimed the committee. This also includes expenses of lodging, food etc. “What is shocking is that the Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir law does not permit such travel expenses of the trustees. Also, if the state government has budgets for ‘Jalyukt Shivar’, then what was the need to undertake travel in the first place? This matter is serious and criminal proceedings should be initiated against the said trustees on grounds of fraud and misappropriation,” demanded Adv. Prakash Salsingikar. the legal consultant of Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir Trust Bhrashtachar Virodhi Kruti Samiti and Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad.

The Bhrashtachar Virodhi Kruti Samiti was formed by Ganesh devotees with an aim to raise voices against the alleged fraud conducted by former trustees of the Shree Siddhiviniyak temple’s Trust. In a press conference arranged in Thane, spokeperson Sateesh Kocharekar, Dr. Upendra Dahake(Kalyan dy.chairman) and Ajay Sambhus(co-ordinator) and Adv. Prakash Salsingkar were present. Advocate Prakash Salsingikar addressing the conference stated, ”The then Temple trustee, Praveen Naik had organised a tour to Siddhivinayak Cancer Hospital, Miraj (Sangli) from January 27 to 29, 2015. However, one of the bills submitted by him is from one of Goa’s hotels. Does Goa come in between while traveling from Mumbai to Miraj? Obviously, the question arises if he had traveled to Goa for fun and frolic in the name of the study tour. During the same period, another trustee, Harish Sanas, hired a cab from Mumbai to Miraj without any permission.

Another obvious question that arises, they traveled through the same route on same dates, then why didn’t Sanas as the latter had hired a cab? In this way, misusing temple donations is as good as looting God’s money and deceiving the Government.