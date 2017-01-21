Mumbai: Shorts protest over college dress code

Mumbai: The Vidyarthi Bharti Sangathana protested outside the Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) women’s college at Churchgate on Friday. These protests were regarding the notice issued by the Principal of the University to students not to dress in an ‘indecent manner.’

The circular was issued by SNDT university administration on the Churchgate campus to maintain a dress code for the students.

The incident occurred at the time the university was holding its 66th convocation ceremony, which was attended by Maharashtra governor and university’s chancellor Vidyasagar Rao.

Around a dozen activists belonging to this organisation wore shorts and raised slogans against the university’s circular. They also had a meeting with the SNDT University officials, Vice-Chancellor Shashikala Wanjari and demanded the withdrawal of the circular within five days.

Vijeta Bhonkar, president of Vidyarthi Bharti Sangathan said, “College and university should be more focused on providing quality education rather than asking the girls to follow bizarre rules similar to the diktats of Taliban. We want the college to immediately withdraw the circular as it is against the rights and freedom of students. Our choice and difference should be respected, not restricted.”

“To the best of my knowledge, the students in SNDT University are always dressed in proper attire. Does the university want its students to change their wardrobe and shop according to the choice of the principal and vice-chancellor?” added Bhonkar. Nidhi Pipiliya, a student said, “The circular should be taken back as everyone has right to wear what they feel like and university should focus on the education and should not decide what we should wear.”

The Vice Chancellor had issued a circular on January 17 asking students to follow a formal dress code and directing strict action against those found guilty of dressing ‘indecently’.