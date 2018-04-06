Mumbai Shocker: Woman molested onboard a local train

Recently many cases of crime against women in local trains have come to light, another such came to light on Thursday night, when a woman was molested by a man in a local train. According to an ANI tweet, the woman has molested onboard a local train, plying from Thane to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station.

A video of the same has gone viral on social media, where the accused is seen behaving and touching the woman inappropriately. And the people in the local train compartment were just sitting and doing nothing. Later the man was arrested at Dadar railway station, and a case has been registered regarding the same.

(Further details awaited)