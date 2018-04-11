Mumbai Shocker: Man kills friend’s daughter, chops off her hands over petty grudge

The Bhiwandi Bhoiwada police have arrested a man for chopping off both hands of his friend’s daughter and killing her. The man did so as he had a grudge against the girl’s father, who had beat him up for not returning Rs 1500.

According to a report in Asian Age, the 4-year-old girl, Payal Prasad, had gone missing on April 1, while she was playing in a garden near her house at Roshan Baug in Bhiwandi. And, on April 4, the girl’s body was found 300 metres away from the garden with hands chopped and head shaven.

The Bhiwandi Bhoiwada police, after registering a case, began probing the case. While investigating the matter, it came to light that that one Mohammad Shaikh owed the victim’s father, Mahadev, Rs 1500. And when Shaikh did not return the money, victim’s father had a fight with Shaikh. Later, when police went to question Shaikh, they found him missing. And then, police formed teams and sent them to Shaikh’s hometown in Ganeshpur, Bihar.

DCP Sunil Bhardwaj told Asian Age, “The accused was arrested from Bihar, and he had committed a crime of revenge in order to teach the victim’s father, Mahadev, a lesson.” The police booked him under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC.