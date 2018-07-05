Mumbai Shocker: 28-year-old man kills wife, confesses on self-shot video, then commits suicide

On Wednesday, a 28-year-old man hacked his wife to death and then committed suicide. The man from Thane, after killing his wife, recorded his confession in a self-shot video and then killed himself. According to Mumbai Mirror, the 30-year-old man Ajeet, who was a resident of Daisar village, suspected his wife Priyanka Pujari alias Rani, 28, of having an affair with his cousin Ganesh Rao, 27. The couple got married seven years ago.

The 30-year-old man, on Wednesday around 3 am, attacked his wife with an axe while she was sleeping and, after killing, he self-shot a video in which he confessed to murdering and also spoke about suicide. Ajeet in that video blamed Ganesh Rao for the death and suicide and then sent the video to his sister and wife’s brother before ending his life. Later, police arrested Ganesh Rao for allegedly abetting the murder and suicide.