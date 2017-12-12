Mumbai shocker: 25-year-old woman molested while breastfeeding baby in hospital

Mumbai: In a very shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly molested inside Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) while she was breastfeeding her baby. The incident took place on Monday, with the woman who had delivered a baby just four days ago by C-section, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (Kalwa civil hospital).

According to the report in Mumbai Mirror, the infant had been admitted to NICU since her birth on December 7 after she was diagnosed with jaundice. The woman told Kalwa police that a man wearing doctor’s white coat entered NICU at 5 am and groped her. She couldn’t see the man’s face as it covered with a mask. She was shocked and pushed that man away, but the man grabbed her clothes. She managed to run out of the ward with her child.

“We are checking the CCTV footage to determine whether the accused is a hospital staffer or an outsider,” Senior Inspector Shekhar Badge told Mumbai Mirror. The police had also rounded up the hospital staff, but the woman couldn’t identify the accused.