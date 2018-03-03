Mumbai: Shivaji memorial project closer to reality, L&T awarded LoA after they slash cost

Mumbai: The Shivaji memorial project, which was first mooted during the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party regime in 2013, has finally gained traction. Until now, the BJP government had secured the required clearances and a committee was formed to speed up the project, but there was no progress as far as bids were concerned.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave the letter of acceptance (LoA) to Larson and Toubro, commissioning them for the Rs 2,500 crore project. The state had received three bids — from Reliance Infrastructure, Afcons Infrastructure and L&T — in the second round. The first round was held two years ago when L&T had quoted Rs 3,826 crore for the project; this was Rs 1,326 crore more than the cost estimated by the government and the offer was thus rejected.

The government had pegged the overall project cost at Rs 3,600 crore, with Rs 1,100 crore earmarked for the second phase; and the entire cost was to be funded by the tax payer. “L&T qualified on all technical and financial aspects. Though it had quoted Rs 3,826 crore in the first round of bidding, after hectic negotiations, the project was awarded to L&T at Rs 2,500 crore plus Goods and Services Tax (GST),” an official from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

“R-Infra lost the bid in the technical competition round and Afcons quoted a project cost of Rs 4,779 crore,” added an official. In fact, on Monday, Vinayak Mete, the chairman of the Shivaji Memorial, had voiced displeasure over the delay in the project work; that spurred Fadnavis into taking this decision.

The Shivaji statue is to be built on 6.8 hectares of reclaimed land in the middle of Arabian Sea — off Malabar Hill. Aspiring to make the Shivaji statue the world’s tallest monument, the State has sought approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, so that the height can be increased from 192 to 210 metres.

The Maharashtra government wants the Shivaji statue to be taller than the 208-metre-high Spring Temple Buddha statue in China (built on a hill) which was completed in 2008. The Shivaji project has been mired in controversy after the cost ballooned to Rs 3,600 crore from what was first proposed 8 years ago – a measly Rs 260 crore. A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Bombay high court last January against the project which sought the scrapping of the project.