Shivaji memorial foundation ceremony not a BJP function, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The foundation stone-laying ceremony for a grand memorial in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji off the Mumbai coast, is not a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event but a function organized by several, said the Shiv Sena on Saturday.

Also Read : Cuffe Parade fisherfolk to protest on Dec 24

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande told ANI, “It is a proud moment for every citizen of this country that finally the stone-laying foundation of this memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will take place today. Honorable Uddhav Thackrey is also attending the function. But one thing the government has to remember is that all those who have supported this cause, or tried for this cause, all the alliance partners of the ‘Mahayuti’ in Maharashtra, should be taken together . It is not a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) function. It is a government function and all parties should be taken together for such an event.”

Kayande further said that since the government has taken such a huge step it will also make necessary provisions.

“But the Congress, NCP that is criticising should also understand that they did nothing for this in the last 15 years when they were at the helm of affairs.” she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly down to Mumbai to lay the foundation stone for a Rs.3,600 crore memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji, the much-celebrated 17th century ruler of the Maratha empire.

The Maharashtra government will fund the entire project and has already set aside Rs. 2,300 crore for the first phase of construction.

Earlier, a group of marine conservationists and fishermen, too, had filed a petition with India’s National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking to stop the state government from constructing the project.