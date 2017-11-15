Mumbai: Shiv Sena won’t field any candidate against BJP in BMC bypoll

Mumbai: After the death of Shaileja Girkar, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) five-time corporator of Charkop ward constituency of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the election commission has declared a by-election on December 13.

Therefore, the BJP has fielded the Girkar family’s daughter-in-law named Pratibha Girkar as its face for the by-election poll. The ruling party in the BMC, the Shiv Sena, has said that it would not field any candidate against the BJP in the bypoll. According to a party insider from Sena, the Girkar family has a good relationship with the Thackeray family and therefore, it was a mutual understanding that if the BJP fields any Girkar family member then the Sena would not contest the byelection against them.

Education Minister Vinod Tawade , also legislator of Kandivali Charkop area, along with another legislator Bhai Girkar visited ‘Matoshree’ the residence of Uddhav Thackeray at Bandra on Tuesday for same. On Twitter, Ashish Shelar, the BJP Mumbai unit chief also confirmed and tweeted that the BJP has given a ticket to Pratibha Girkar in the by-election. As the Sena is not contesting the election, the bypoll may be tilted towards the BJP.