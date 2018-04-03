Mumbai: Shiv Sena to once again head ‘money-making’ committees of the BMC

Mumbai: Mumbai civic body’s important committees — Standing, Education, Improvements and BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), also considered as money-making committees — will once again be headed by Shiv Sena, the ruling party in the BMC.

On Monday, for chairman’s position nominations been filed by Sena candidates, also, as no other party such as Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) second largest party after Sena, opposition party Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not field their party candidates. As no other party candidates are in fray for these committees chairman position, the Sena party candidates will bag the seat unopposed. The final results will be declared on April 5 and April 6, 2018.

After one year as per rule of BMC, new candidates file nomination for committee chairmanship. Therefore, as Ramesh Koregoankar Standing Committee Chairman completed his one-year term, now Yashwant Jadhav, the present civic house leader of Sena in BMC has filed nomination and he will be nominated for post unopposed as no other filed nomination against him.

Also read: Sanjay Raut calls on Devendra Fadnavis to be CM of a unified Maharashtra

Similarly, Dilip Lande, one out of six who was poached by Sena from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Party earlier would become the chairman of Improvements Committee unopposed. While Ashish Chemburkar and Mangesh Satamkar who had been asked by Uddhav Thackeray to resign from Standing Committee membership in February, has filed nomination forms for BEST committee and Education committee chairman post.

Also, as Yashwant Jadhav has filed his nomination for Standing Committee post and to be nominated unopposed, his house leader post might take over by Senior Sena corporator Vishakha Raut or Shraddhav Jadhav. Both female corporators names are on top list for the civic house leader position.