Mumbai: Shiv Sena supremo reminds Modi of ‘cane’ talk

Mumbai: Terming demonetisation as a mirage, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Give me 50 days else cane me,” Modi had once said. “So, shall we celebrate the 31st this year,” Thackeray asked the audience as he addressed a gathering at Dhule in north Maharashtra.

“Good effects of demonetisation are a mirage. Modi said troubles of honest people would start disappearing from Dec 30 onwards. God knows whether that holds true,” Thackeray said. “It is wrong to term everyone dishonest – who have spoken against demonetization. Are all the farmers in the country dishonest?” he asked.

“The condition is getting tougher day-by-day. referring to the Prime Ministers speech at the Bhoomipujan ceremony launched a broadside against Modi sarcastically remarked “after listening to the Prime Ministers speech after some time I felt is there any end to this?”

While Thackeray exuded confidence that the Sena will retain power in the BMC, win maximum number of Municipal Corporations and have maximum number of its Mayors, a senior Sena Minister said that the party is ready with its preparation to contest all the 227 BMC wards.

According to sources, the outbursts of Thackeray reflects his frustration at the BJP stealing its trump card Shivaji Maharaj right under their nose.