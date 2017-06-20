Mumbai: Shiv Sena snubs BJP for Presidential pick, dares mid-term poll

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday criticised the choice Ram Nath Kovind and said BJP is playing caste politics to attract Dalit votes. Thackeray also challenged BJP to go for mid-term poll, saying Sena is ready to show its place to BJP.

The Sena chief was seemingly shocked by Kovind’s announcement which comes after he had proposed the names of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and the rice man Dr. M. S. Swaminathan for the post of the President.

Addressing party cadre at Shanmukhanand Hall at Matunga on occasion of Sena’s 51st anniversary, he said, “We will take final decision in a meeting of our party leaders on Tuesday.

Thackeray said Sena opposes the government on farmers’ issue despite being an ally . “Sena is with farmers and we will be with them till the loans are waived. We will teach BJP a lesson if it goes for mid-term polls,” he added.