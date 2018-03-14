Mumbai: Shiv Sena slams BJP over Narayan Rane’s Rajya Sabha candidature

Mumbai: Slamming the BJP for fielding Congress turncoat Narayan Rane as one of its Rajya Sabha candidate, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the chief of one party cannot become a member of another. Rane quit the Shiv Sena in 2005 and later joined the Congress. He ended his over-a-decade-long association with the Congress in September last year. The former Shiv Sena chief minister subsequently formed his own party, the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh, and allied with the BJP-led NDA.

“From which party has Narayan Rane filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha? If the BJP made him a member of its party, when did he accept it and through which channel has he accepted the BJP’s membership,” senior Sena leader Anil Parab told reporters here. He further questioned that if Rane has accepted BJP’s party membership, did he resign from the post of Swabhimani Paksh.

“How can the president of one party be a member of another party. According to rules, if a party wants to give a ticket to the chief of another party, he has to be made a primary member of the party giving the ticket. Otherwise, the candidate cannot fill the B form,” Parab said. He sought to know when was Rane made member of the BJP and if he was not, how was he made the party’s candidate for Rajya Sabha polls.

The BJP has fielded its former Kerala unit chief V Muralidharan, Narayan Rane, its Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar and State Womens Commission chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar for the biennial elections to the six Rajya Sabha seats, that will take place on March 23.

Congress has fielded veteran scribe Kumar Ketkar, NCP has fielded Vandana Chavan and Anil Desai is the Sena’s candidate. Given the numerical strength of the ruling BJP-Sena combine and the opposition Congress-NCP, the BJP can manage to bag 3 seats and the Sena, Congress and NCP can win 1 seat each.

While the current partywise strength in the 288 member Legislative Assembly is as follows: BJP 122, Sena 63, Congress 41 (1 vacant), NCP 41, PWP-I 3, BVA 3, MIM 2, MNS 1, Samajwadi Party 1, BBMC 1, CPI-M 1, RSP 1, Independents 7 and Nominated 1 (Vacant). The current partywise strength of the 19 Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra is as follows: NCP 5, BJP 5, Congress 4, Sena 3, RPI-A 1 and Independent 1.