Mumbai: Shiv Sena raises note ban issue again over farmers facing difficulties

Mumbai: Raising the demonetisation issue again, the Shiv Sena on Friday demanded old currencies lying in the District Central Cooperative (DCC) banks be exchanged in new one to ensure that the farmers will get a crop loan for kharif season.

An amount worth Rs. 2771 crore in cash which was deposited in DCC banks before demonetisation is staying idle as Reserve bank of India (RBI) has denied permission to exchange it.

Sena minister Diwakar Raote said that he will raise this issue in next cabinet meeting before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to Raote, farmers are facing difficulties in raising money for sowing needs as DCC banks are unable to disburse loan to the them due to lack of liquidity.

“Out of the 32 DCC banks across the state, about 16 are almost bankrupt and others may also find difficulties in future. If the government would not exchange the old currency, the banks would not get survived, may lead to put farmers in soup as district banks plays the role of backbone of the rural economy,” said Raote.

These 16 DCCBs are from Dhule, Nandurbar, Nasik, Jalgaon of north Maharashtra region; Solapur of western Maharashtra; Parbhani, Hingoli, Jalana, Beed, Osmanabad and Naded of Marathwada region; Amravati, Buldana, Nagpur, Yavatmal and Wardha of Vidarbha region.

“Farmers have deposited their money into the DCC banks to pay the loan amount or in the form of fixed deposits. However, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) didn’t exchanged old currency with the new one, the cash have stuck in the banks since demonetization,” minister added.

Raote said that he met revenue minister Chandrakant Patil in this regard and also planning to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “CM should intervene in this issue and should urge RBI to accept old currency,” added Sena minister.