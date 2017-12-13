Mumbai: Shiv Sena opposes all tree felling proposals in BMC

Mumbai: The ruling party Shiv Sena in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opposed all tree felling proposals tabled by the civic administration on Tuesday. These also include permissions required by other agencies like railways and Mumbai Metro for implementing projects like nullah widening, construction work of Mumbai Metro depot, along with the construction of additional railway track at western suburb. However, all Sena corporators opposed the proposal and claimed that in the name of illegal tree cutting such proposals are being brought.

Yashwant Jadhav, the member of the tree authority committee and Sena corporator stated out of nine proposals only one proposal of Kandivali Gautam Nagar nullah widening project was approved while other all proposals including the earlier meeting which was not taken up for discussion, have been referred back with some suggestions.

Out of the nine proposals tabled two proposals were related to the Mumbai Metro development work. The first proposal was sent by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to the BMC seeking permission to cut 15 trees and to transplant 23 trees which are obstructing the Metro -7 work construction between Jogeshwari Link Road (JVLR) Aarey station to Aarey metro station. Similarly, the second proposal includes construction of Mumbai Metro depot at Charcop for Metro 2A (Dahisar east- D N Nagar corridor) was tabled for which total 350 trees are required to be cut and only 22 trees proposed for re-plantation.