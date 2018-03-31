Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sawant conferred with Best MP Award

Mumbai: Arvind Sawant, Member of Parliament from Mumbai South constituency won the best MP award in Delhi on Friday. Sawant is Shiv Sena leader. He had aggressively raised issues like foot over bridge at the Elphinstone railway station after stamped, change in Goods and Service Tax and on agrarian crises of farmers in Lok Sabha. He was criticised over alleged force faster Muslim staff to eat chapati at Maharashtra Sadan.

Fame India had conducted a survey throughout the country in 25 different categories to span the spectrum of several work profiles based on performance and contribution to discover the real gems in the Lok Sabha who have given their best to fulfil their duties. Sawant was selected for his exemplary work. The award was given in a grand function ‘Fame India Shreshth Saansad Award 2018’ at New Delhi on Friday organised by Team Fame India to honour the best parliamentarians.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union minister for science and technology and Thawar Chand Ghelot, union minister for social justice were chief guest for the function. The event was graced with the presence of number of dignitaries.