Mumbai: Shiv Sena minister Ramdas Kadam plans to ban bottled water in Mantralaya

Mumbai: Maharashtra Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam has decided to enforce a blanket ban on the use of bottled drinking water in Mantralaya premises. In a meeting chaired by Kadam on Thursday in Mantralaya, the minister instructed officials to ban plastic drinking water bottles in each and every government offices in a time-bound manner.

The state environment ministry has taken decision to ban on plastic carry bags from Gudi Padwa this year. “Though, we have decided to ban plastic, I have noticed the implementation is not satisfactory. Hence, I have taken a decision to first ban on plastic drinking water bottles from government offices including Mantralaya,” said Kadam.

The minister added, instead of plastic, the state will promote paper or cloth bags and women self-help groups will be empowered to ensure they can meet the need of the state. “We will financially support women self-help groups so they can produce paper bags,” said the minister. Kadam warned officials to supervise hotels, restaurants, shopping mall and other establishment where plastic carry bags are being used. The local body authority will be authorised to take action against those which use plastic carry bags. Meanwhile, the move to ban bottled water from Mantralaya and other government offices is expected to result in huge losses for companies providing the plastic bottles.