Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe gives three out of ten to Devendra Fadnavis led BJP govt

Mumbai: Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janta Party are at logger heads on a daily basis despite being in one of the oldest alliance. Sena leader and party spokesperson Dr Neelam Gorhe rated poorly the performance of Devendra Fadnavis led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Sena has given only three out of ten marks to the performance of this government.

Gorhe said the older alliance in 1995 was far better and gave eight marks to the previous Sena-BJP government. Speaking to media on Tuesday, Gorhe admitted they were unable to communicate the welfare schemes implemented by their government in 1995-1999.

Dr Gorhe said, “In the previous government, the BJP had the post of the deputy chief minister, things were different. Regular joint meetings of legislators of both the parties were held and there was open communication between both the party leaders.”