Mumbai: Shiv Sena launches scathing attack on BJP over army constructing FOB at Elphinstone station

Mumbai: Launching a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in the state, Shiv Sena on Tuesday said construction of new foot-over-bridges (FOBs) by the army at Elphinstone Station were mere “empty promises” made by the party. “No one can compete with the BJP when it comes to empty promises and drama,” the Shiv Sena leader, Arvind Sawant said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that the Army will help build three new foot-over-bridges by January 31 at Elphinstone Station, where 23 people were killed in a stampede last month.

Reacting to this, Arvind Sawant said, “The municipal corporation had given money to the railways since 2008, but they haven’t been able to construct one small FoB till now.” He added, “So, they know that they themselves won’t be able to make it. That is why they took the help of armed forces.”

Sawant also expressed disappointment that he was not informed about Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to his constituency.

Army preferred choice in times of crises: Railways

In times of crises, India always relies on its armed forces, the Railways said on Tuesday, amid criticism over the government’s decision to take the help of the Army to build a new foot-over bridge at Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road station where 23 people were killed in a stampede last month.

“We have always relied on the Army during a crisis,” a Railway official said.

The Army had strong operational expertise in the construction of roads and bridges and in developing infrastructure and had been used during many civilian crises in the past, ministry officials pointed out. “Why should we wait for another disaster to happen before seeking help? If the Army can help rebuild the structure then why not get them to build it,” said an official.

Rlys have taken various decisions for Mumbai suburban: Piyush Goyal

Railway minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the ministry has taken various decisions after surveying the Mumbai suburban in the wake of the Elphinstone station tragedy.

“The incident that took place on 29th September is very saddening. Soon after that, along with the entire railway minister, for two days, we took various decisions in which whole Mumbai suburban was surveyed. Teams were sent to all the stations to check and make a report of all the facilities and things that require improvement of security purpose,” Goyal said.

Elphinstone Road issue should have got more attention in 2014: Aaditya Thackeray

In a dig at the Centre over its decision to get the Army to build a new foot overbridge at Elphinstone road railway station, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said he wished the suburban station had got more attention when the Shiv Sena raised the issue of large scale neglect of infrastructure in 2014.

“Visit of Ministers is good bt I wish Elphinstone had got same attn when 2 MPs, 1 MLA, 1 Frmr Mayor wrote/ spoke since 2014 about the same,” Aaditya Thackeray tweeted. He said he saw some tweets regarding the Army building the FOB at the railway station and questions being raised as why did the Sena-controlled BMC not undertaking the building work. “Would like to put the record straight.. I won’t comment on whether army should/not do this work. But the Elphinstone FoB is with Railways. BMC has never been asked by Rail to do it,” he said.