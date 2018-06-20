Mumbai: Shiv Sena hands out plastic water bottles at event

Mumbai: Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray, who had pushed for the ban on single-use disposable plastic, ironically, failed to note that plastic mineral water bottles were being distributed to the people gathered for the party’s 52nd anniversary on Tuesday. Among the Sena dignitaries present at the event was cabinet minister (environment) Ramdas Kadam.

Scores of Shiv Sainiks too were seen using these bottles and there was a trail of plastic litter on the floor. When asked, a Sena party worker said, “The ban is from 23rd onwards, not today (Tuesday). Hence we used these,” a Shiv Sena party worker said. Another party worker said, “These bottles will be collected and recycled. The ban is not yet in force.”

The Yuva Sena chief was instrumental in bringing about the statewide plastic ban, which was announced on Gudi Padwa in March this year. It was due to his and Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam’s intervention that a committee was formed with cabinet approval to review banned items and check on implementation of the ban every six months.

Moreover, Aditya has been vehemently urging citizens to dispose plastic waste through campaigns such as bottlesforchange.in organised by Bisleri. He has also been promoting the plastic ban imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) through his twitter handle, urging people to use the civic body helpline.