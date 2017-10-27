Mumbai: Shiv Sena gifts ‘booze’ to MBMC officer in protest against relocation of a beer bar on top of MSRTC control room

Bhayandar: Office bearers and activists from the local unit of the Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi (Women’s Wing) resorted to a novel agitation on Thursday to register their protest against the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for their controversial move of allowing the relocation of a beer bar onto a civic property located above the control room of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in Bhayandar (west).

Demanding immediate suspension of the responsible officials, the female brigade of the Shiv Sena led by corporators Neelam Dhawan, Deepti Bhatt, Tara Gharat, Archana Kadam, Bhavna Bhoir, Helen Georgy and Snehal Kansaria barged into the office of executive PWD engineer Deepak Khambit and gifted him bottles of whisky as a mark of protest.

It should be noted that as a part of their road widening project, to clear clogged roads leading to the newly inaugurated sub-way, the MBMC had demolished Hotel Guru, a restaurant and bar next to the railway station. In return, the civic administration handed over possession of the first floor atop the MSRTC control room. The tailor-made rehabilitation formula for the owner, which is rarely seen in other similar cases, has left not only citizens, political activists and bus commuters in a tizzy, but has also invited wrath from the local MSRTC administration which has strongly opposed the move. A delegation of MSRTC officials met their MBMC counterparts to express their dissent against the rehabilitation formula. In a dramatic u-turn, the civic administration has now claimed that it has allowed only an eatery and not a bar on their property.